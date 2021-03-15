Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Short Interest Update

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the February 11th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS BCEKF opened at $1.84 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.29. Bear Creek Mining has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $3.04.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Bear Creek Mining from $5.70 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bear Creek Mining in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Bear Creek Mining Company Profile

Bear Creek Mining Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani silver-lead-zinc project, which consists of twelve mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,000 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

