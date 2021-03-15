BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BeiGene by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 1.9% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BeiGene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.99, for a total transaction of $484,485.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,240,453.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 121,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $26,714,457.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,754 shares of company stock worth $31,918,377 in the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BGNE opened at $321.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.64. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $388.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $343.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.43.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($5.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.23) by ($0.97). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 569.22%. Equities analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BGNE. SVB Leerink upped their target price on BeiGene from $240.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. CLSA downgraded BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.25.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

