Bell Asset Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 36,197 Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Bell Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FOXF. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Fox Factory during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,150,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Fox Factory by 7.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the period.

In other Fox Factory news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $7,066,906.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FOXF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.71.

FOXF stock traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $134.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,385. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.44. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $144.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 67.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.00%. On average, analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

