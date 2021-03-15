Bell Asset Management Ltd Boosts Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Bell Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies comprises 2.1% of Bell Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $9,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 384.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 524.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.57.

Shares of CHKP traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.79. 1,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.18. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $82.41 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $563.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.03 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

