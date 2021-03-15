Bell Asset Management Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Bell Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,155 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for 1.7% of Bell Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $7,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,632,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. SRB Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $804,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 209,878.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 195,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,848,000 after acquiring an additional 195,187 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMC stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,896. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.20 and its 200 day moving average is $114.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.33 and a twelve month high of $120.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMC. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.72.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

