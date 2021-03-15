Bell Asset Management Ltd Sells 598 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bell Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantum Capital Management boosted its holdings in Booking by 63.6% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $7.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,393.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,808. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,181.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1,997.85. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,107.29 and a one year high of $2,450.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.03 billion, a PE ratio of 72.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $23.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,188.11.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.