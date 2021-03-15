Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPK) Short Interest Down 54.7% in February

Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 54.7% from the February 11th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 652,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other news, CEO Danil Pollack acquired 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00.

Bespoke Extracts stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 339,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,052. Bespoke Extracts has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06.

About Bespoke Extracts

Bespoke Extracts, Inc provides hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company offers CBD formulations, including manuka honey and in the form of lotions and balms; and markets CBD extracts in capsule form, topicals, and gummies. Bespoke Extracts, Inc market its products as dietary supplements through its direct-to-consumers e-commerce store bespokeextracts.com.

