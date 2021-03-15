Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target on the technology retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 22.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BBY. Piper Sandler raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.32.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $110.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.77. Best Buy has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $124.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,203,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,227,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,419,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,803 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Best Buy by 11.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,427,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,368,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,535 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 28.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,716,636 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $302,334,000 after purchasing an additional 599,588 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,306,106 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,926,558,000 after purchasing an additional 524,280 shares during the period. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

