BetProtocol Price Down 6.3% This Week (BEPRO)

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 15th. BetProtocol has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BetProtocol has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One BetProtocol token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BetProtocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00050015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00012258 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.91 or 0.00666232 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000316 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00071467 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00026249 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About BetProtocol

BetProtocol (CRYPTO:BEPRO) is a token. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. The official website for BetProtocol is www.betprotocol.com. The official message board for BetProtocol is medium.com/@betprotocol. BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

BetProtocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BetProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BetProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BetProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.