BHP Group (LON:BHP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

BHP Group (LON:BHP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,937.78 ($25.32).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “top pick” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,460 ($32.14) to GBX 2,260 ($29.53) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($26.78) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on the stock.

BHP Group stock traded down GBX 52.99 ($0.69) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,126.51 ($27.78). 4,213,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,554,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.07. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 958.80 ($12.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,408.50 ($31.47). The company has a market capitalization of £107.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,166.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,879.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous dividend of $0.55. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.87%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

