BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 391 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in BHP Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of BHP opened at $74.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. BHP Group has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $81.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.52.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $2.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 112.85%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Liberum Capital cut BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

