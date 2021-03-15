Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 0.9% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,585.6% during the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,643,000 after purchasing an additional 492,543 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.6% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 655,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,238,000 after purchasing an additional 234,279 shares during the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $18,228,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 381,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,679,000 after purchasing an additional 136,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 722,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,725,000 after purchasing an additional 91,035 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHB opened at $96.90 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $97.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.55.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.