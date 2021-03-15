Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 723 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,054.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,019.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1,747.88. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $2,145.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,072.40.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

