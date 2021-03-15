Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.63 Million Stock Position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,849 shares during the quarter. iShares GNMA Bond ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $4,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares GNMA Bond ETF alerts:

GNMA stock opened at $50.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.86. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.31 and a fifty-two week high of $55.03.

Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.