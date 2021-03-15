Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 146 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 818 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,394,117,000 after acquiring an additional 871,896 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,282,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,858,901,000 after purchasing an additional 161,926 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,692,373 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,450,357,000 after purchasing an additional 73,984 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,892,445 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,565,449,000 after acquiring an additional 90,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,869,768 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,553,177,000 after purchasing an additional 49,340 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.56.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at $662,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVDA opened at $513.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $549.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $533.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $180.68 and a 1 year high of $614.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.34 billion, a PE ratio of 84.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

