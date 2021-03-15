Bilby (LON:BILB) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.08

Bilby Plc (LON:BILB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 43.08 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 42.20 ($0.55), with a volume of 295876 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39 ($0.51).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.47, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.89 million and a P/E ratio of 35.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 32.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 25.42.

Bilby Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities in London and the South East. The company offers building maintenance services, such as internal and external building maintenance, refurbishment and conversion projects, living solutions, domestic and commercial plumbing, electrical design and planning, plastering, bathroom plumbing and installations, window replacements, ground works, carpentry, painting, decorating, and roofing.

