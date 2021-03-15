BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Trading 6.6% Higher

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s share price traded up 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.93 and last traded at $13.48. 6,027,744 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 7,199,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.61.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 3.03.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.09). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 328.70% and a negative net margin of 233.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 173.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 231.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,559.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc designs and develops novel, oral and small-molecule medicines. Its drug candidates include Berotralstat, BCX9930, BCX9250, RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, PERAMIFLU, Galidesivir and Mundesine. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

