BioSyent (RX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BioSyent (CVE:RX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.06 per share for the quarter.

CVE:RX opened at C$7.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. BioSyent has a fifty-two week low of C$3.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.49. The stock has a market cap of C$92.84 million and a PE ratio of 22.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.27.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$7.00 price target on shares of BioSyent and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 28th.

About BioSyent

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. The company's products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells and is indicated for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; RepaGyn, a vaginal suppository for the healing of the vaginal mucosa, as well as for the treatment of vaginal dryness caused by menopause, stress, and chemotherapy; Proktis-M, a rectal suppository for the healing of the anus and rectum; Aguettant System for pre-filled syringes that are used for various injectable medications in hospital and acute care settings; and Cysview, an adjunct to white-light cystoscopy for the detection and management of non-muscle invasive papillary bladder cancer.

