Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target Raised to C$5.00

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its target price hoisted by Eight Capital from C$3.25 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Eight Capital currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BIR. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Birchcliff Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.85.

BIR stock opened at C$3.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.58 and a 12 month high of C$3.48. The firm has a market cap of C$827.07 million and a P/E ratio of -6.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.59%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

