Bitcloud Hits Market Capitalization of $304,730.37 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 38.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Over the last week, Bitcloud has traded up 39.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcloud has a market capitalization of $304,730.37 and $3.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,317.19 or 0.99794878 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00012117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00031774 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.34 or 0.00392680 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.74 or 0.00297377 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.87 or 0.00737701 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00074933 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005046 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00032721 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,012,632 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc.

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

