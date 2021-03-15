Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $886.00

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 11% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 119.9% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000537 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $886.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.23 or 0.00245554 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00055138 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.94 or 0.00088218 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 52.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

