BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 19.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 15th. Over the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $2.56 million and approximately $18,741.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.65 or 0.00240833 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.65 or 0.00089257 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00054481 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,357,497,575 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks.

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

