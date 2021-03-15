BitMax Token One Day Volume Reaches $17.14 Million (BTMX)

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One BitMax Token token can now be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00002135 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BitMax Token has traded 65.6% higher against the US dollar. BitMax Token has a market cap of $793.71 million and $17.14 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitMax Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00048078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00012414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $368.22 or 0.00654259 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00071985 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00026222 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00035169 BTC.

BitMax Token Token Profile

BitMax Token (BTMX) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitMax Token is medium.com/bitmax-io. BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io. The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax.

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BitMax Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitMax Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitMax Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitMax Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitMax Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.