BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Acquired by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.9% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 311,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,936,000 after acquiring an additional 8,417 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $42.32 on Monday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 28,450 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $1,381,247.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,191,954.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 80,596 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $3,086,020.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 215,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,262,943.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,206 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,426. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

