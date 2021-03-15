BlackRock Inc. Buys 155,239 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,436,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 155,239 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $48,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCRN. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 250.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 9,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 433.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 10,825 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCRN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cross Country Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

Shares of CCRN opened at $13.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.42. The company has a market cap of $507.55 million, a P/E ratio of -26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $13.58.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. Analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

