BlackRock Inc. Has $49.15 Million Stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 61.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,464,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,698,992 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.91% of KT worth $49,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in KT by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KT by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 180,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 96,953 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in KT in the third quarter worth approximately $362,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in KT by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in KT by 6.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 6,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Get KT alerts:

Shares of KT stock opened at $11.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.60. KT Co. has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.84.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of KT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

KT Profile

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services worldwide. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.