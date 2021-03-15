BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,261,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,404 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.94% of 1st Source worth $50,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in 1st Source by 6.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of 1st Source by 3.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 203.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in 1st Source by 515.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCE opened at $50.18 on Monday. 1st Source Co. has a 1 year low of $26.07 and a 1 year high of $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.22.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.32. 1st Source had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $88.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that 1st Source Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 30th.

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

