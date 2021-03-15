BlackRock Inc. Makes New $54.55 Million Investment in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HAACU)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HAACU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,548,000.

Separately, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $693,000.

Shares of Health Assurance Acquisition stock opened at $12.38 on Monday. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $16.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.19.

Health Assurance Acquisition Company Profile

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. in October, 2020. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

