BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 511,761 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Chase worth $51,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Chase by 42.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Chase by 526.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Chase by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Chase by 323.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 23,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Chase by 117.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $110,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,604,313.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Peter R. Chase sold 500 shares of Chase stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 74,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,566,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,589 shares of company stock worth $394,612. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN CCF opened at $122.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.31. Chase Co. has a 1-year low of $52.00 and a 1-year high of $123.13.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 7th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $67.18 million for the quarter.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.

