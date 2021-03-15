BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 52.1% from the February 11th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $14.09. 60,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,178. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day moving average is $13.84. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $14.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0485 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund was formed in 1997 and is domiciled in United States.

