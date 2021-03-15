BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MZA) Short Interest Up 41.7% in February

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MZA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the February 11th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 63,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund by 3.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.15. 7,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,230. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.00. BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $15.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%.

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in various investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and issued by Arizona and Puerto Rico.

