BM Technologies (BMTX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter.

Shares of BMTX stock opened at $11.94 on Monday. BM Technologies has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $18.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.48.

BM Technologies Company Profile

BM Technologies, Inc, through its fintech banking platform, provides digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking products and services between customers and FDIC-insured partner banks. The company provides access to a suite of banking products, including checking, savings, personal loans, credit cards, and student refinancing.

