BMO Capital Markets Boosts Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target to C$16.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$16.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on POU. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$10.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$5.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.13.

POU stock traded down C$0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$10.79. 216,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.81 and a 1-year high of C$11.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.96. The company has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.47.

In other Paramount Resources news, Director Dirk Jungé sold 6,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.62, for a total value of C$72,100.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$197,191.40. Also, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total transaction of C$344,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at C$129,000.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

