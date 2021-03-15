Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BYPLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bodycote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of BYPLF stock opened at $10.74 on Monday. Bodycote has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $10.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.81. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.06.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including powdermet technology, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting.

