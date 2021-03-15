Boosted Finance (BOOST) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.71 Million

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 15th. One Boosted Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $45.30 or 0.00079951 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Boosted Finance has traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $2.71 million and approximately $107,153.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.31 or 0.00455928 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00062315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00050998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.60 or 0.00096374 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00069309 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.17 or 0.00547463 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Boosted Finance Token Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance. Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance.

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

