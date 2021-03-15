Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Price Target Cut to $47.00

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at CIBC from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Boralex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Boralex in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James cut Boralex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Boralex from $46.25 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Boralex from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

OTCMKTS:BRLXF traded down $1.09 on Monday, reaching $32.00. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.69 and a 200-day moving average of $32.57. Boralex has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $44.17.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

