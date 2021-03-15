BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.60

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.60 and last traded at $50.55, with a volume of 1789099 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.33.

BWA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.07.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.46%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $139,463.43. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,227,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $742,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,383 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,344,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,912,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,369,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,561,000 after buying an additional 1,388,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,934,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,684,000 after buying an additional 870,586 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Company Profile (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.