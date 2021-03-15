Bounce Token (OLD) (BOT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $36.92 Million

Bounce Token (OLD) (CURRENCY:BOT) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Bounce Token (OLD) has a market capitalization of $36.92 million and $12.92 million worth of Bounce Token (OLD) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bounce Token (OLD) coin can currently be bought for $2,603.11 or 0.04813248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bounce Token (OLD) has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bounce Token (OLD) alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00049853 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00012222 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $358.72 or 0.00663280 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00071596 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00026257 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Bounce Token (OLD) Profile

Bounce Token (OLD) is a coin. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. Bounce Token (OLD)’s total supply is 84,642 coins and its circulating supply is 14,183 coins. Bounce Token (OLD)’s official Twitter account is @bounce_finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounce Protocol is designed to operate swap pools. A pool creator sets the following parameters:The number of tokens he wants to swap offThe maximum amount of ETH he would accept to swapDuration of the poolFixed price swap or dynamic price swapAfter the pool creator creates the pool, people can come and use ETH to auction and get the tokens. A participant needs to send an ETH transaction to the pool’s address within the pool expiration time. A swap is successful if the accumulated ETH deposit in the pool is less or equal to the bounce level, which is the maximum amount of the ETH allowed to be received. Any additional ETH deposit when the accumulated ETH deposit is greater than the maximum ETH amount will be bounced off and sent back to the sender’s addresses. In simple words, there is a limited quantity of swap allocations in each pool and users need to compete with each other to get swap opportunities. When a pool goes live, a user can send ETH to the bounce pool. A transaction will be bounced back to the user if there is no longer allocation in the pool. Bounce Token (BOT) is migrating to Auction (AUCTION). The migration from BOT token to AUCTION token marks a new journey of Bounce decentralized auction and Bounce certified auction. Migrating BOT to AUCTION allows users to participate in both the Bounce decentralized and Bounce certified auctions. “

Bounce Token (OLD) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounce Token (OLD) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounce Token (OLD) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bounce Token (OLD) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bounce Token (OLD) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bounce Token (OLD) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.