Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.43.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson cut shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $961,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,668,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,289,838.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $634,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,090,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,068,039.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,419,300 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in BOX by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in BOX by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BOX by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BOX by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. raised its position in BOX by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 10,538 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BOX traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.97. The stock had a trading volume of 218,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,103. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. BOX has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $23.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.96.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. BOX had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 124.79%. The company had revenue of $198.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

