Bread (BRD) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.12 Million

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. One Bread token can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000450 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bread has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. Bread has a total market cap of $22.64 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bread Profile

Bread (BRD) is a token. It launched on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The official website for Bread is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bread Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

