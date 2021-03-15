Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €67.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Nord/LB set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €66.15 ($77.83).

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €69.72 ($82.02) on Thursday. Brenntag has a 52 week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52 week high of €56.25 ($66.18). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €65.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €60.99.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

