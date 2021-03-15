Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Stock Position Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $11,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 789.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,382,000 after purchasing an additional 37,874 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.6% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 286,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,553,000 after purchasing an additional 27,552 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 15.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BFAM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $189.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.00.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total transaction of $57,760.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,518.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Lissy sold 24,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.05, for a total value of $4,506,334.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,770,107.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,126 shares of company stock worth $10,320,179 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $169.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $64.23 and a one year high of $182.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

