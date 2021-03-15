Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Hits New 12-Month High at $45.58

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.58 and last traded at $45.43, with a volume of 25616 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.63.

BHF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.06.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,133,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,523,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,588,000 after purchasing an additional 668,542 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $20,030,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,659,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 209.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 573,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,764,000 after acquiring an additional 388,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

