Brokerages Anticipate AECOM (NYSE:ACM) to Announce $0.62 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that AECOM (NYSE:ACM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AECOM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. AECOM posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AECOM will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.72. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AECOM.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

ACM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in AECOM during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM opened at $62.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.75. AECOM has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $62.82.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

