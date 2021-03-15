Brokerages Anticipate Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) to Announce $1.44 EPS

Brokerages expect Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) to report $1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Amedisys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.54 and the lowest is $1.35. Amedisys posted earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full-year earnings of $6.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $6.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.93 to $7.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $550.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.91 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.64.

In other Amedisys news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.87, for a total transaction of $279,698.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total transaction of $204,420.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,730,891.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,648. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

AMED stock opened at $266.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $283.82 and its 200-day moving average is $263.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $132.95 and a twelve month high of $325.12.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

