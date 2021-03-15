Brokerages Anticipate Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.23 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) will post $91.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.00 million to $320.70 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $23.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 287.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $207.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $114.30 million to $542.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $253.87 million, with estimates ranging from $146.00 million to $390.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($1.20). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR traded down $0.89 on Monday, hitting $71.85. The stock had a trading volume of 795,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,527. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $92.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.54 and a beta of 1.62.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 30,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $2,218,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,246,985.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $249,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,238 shares of company stock valued at $17,750,157 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 10,451 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,976,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 14,154 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,433,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,388,000 after acquiring an additional 185,209 shares during the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

