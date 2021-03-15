Brokerages Anticipate ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) will announce $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.75. ConocoPhillips posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $3.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $3.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ConocoPhillips.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,115 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 183,488 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after purchasing an additional 52,112 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,962,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 9,493 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

COP traded down $1.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.16. The stock had a trading volume of 9,790,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,339,924. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.24. The firm has a market cap of $78.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.47, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ConocoPhillips (COP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.