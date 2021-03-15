Brokerages Anticipate Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to Announce $0.36 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to post earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Equinor ASA’s earnings. Equinor ASA reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 111.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.
On average, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $2.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $2.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Equinor ASA.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQNR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.
Shares of EQNR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,302,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,273,975. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $20.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 20.95%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 969,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,627,000 after purchasing an additional 268,823 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.
Equinor ASA Company Profile
Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.
