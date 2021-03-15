Brokerages Anticipate Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.66 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) will announce $23.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Facebook’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.54 billion and the highest is $24.06 billion. Facebook posted sales of $17.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Facebook will report full-year sales of $108.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $103.36 billion to $113.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $129.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $121.77 billion to $135.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Facebook.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.98.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 4,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $1,239,702.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,276 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total transaction of $345,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,387,606 shares of company stock valued at $369,896,062 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded down $5.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $268.40. 20,600,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,392,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $266.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.17. Facebook has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

