Brokerages Anticipate Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) will report earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.48. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $181.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.60 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on HOMB. TheStreet raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $50,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,553.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $243,610. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter worth $29,900,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,702,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,841,000 after purchasing an additional 508,693 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,968,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,341,000 after acquiring an additional 389,936 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,768,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,808,000 after acquiring an additional 291,317 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,205,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,485,000 after acquiring an additional 235,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOMB opened at $28.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.37. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

